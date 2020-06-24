Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre Set to Reopen on July 10

Lake Theatre is set to reopen on July 10, after previously announcing a June 26 reopening.

"We're sorry to share that the Lake Theatre will no longer reopen this Friday," the theatre said in a Facebook post. "Over the last several weeks we've been in touch with the state to align with expected guidelines for Phase 4 reopening. Illinois officially released the requirements today and, unfortunately, mandatory reserved seating was an unexpected addition."

The theatre said that they are not yet equipped for reserved seating, and initially said they are hoping to reopen on July 3rd. However, an update to the post stated that the re-opening date is now set for July 10.

Read the full post below:

