Cirque's VOLTA On View At Art On TheMART Through July 6

Cirque du Soleil and its current hit production, VOLTA, now playing under the Big Top at Soldier Field, takes inspiration from the City's 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre with a vibrant, larger-than-life animated projection as part of the popular public art program Art on theMART, the largest permanent digital art projection in the world. Click here for a preview.

VOLTA - a hit with both critics and consumers, alike, since opening May 21 -- is a coming-of-age tale, a story of putting yourself on the line, facing spectacular challenges, and discovering for yourself what comes next. As developed expressly for Art on theMART, the projection named "VOLTA" reflects the state-of-the-art acrobatics, kinetic motion, grandiose scale, and human intimacy of the Cirque du Soleil show that inspired it, as told through the inimitable 3D animation and illusions of Chicago Projection Mapping, LLC. and concepted by creative media agency Empower. "VOLTA" can be seen as part of the Art on theMART program nightly, starting 15 minutes after sundown, through the end of the production's engagement in Chicago, July 6, 2019.

The 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre is a city-wide celebration of Chicago's theater community spearheaded by the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the League of Chicago Theatres.

"VOLTA is set in an urban environment and is inspired by the street fashion and culture. There is no better way to express that energy than by being part of the biggest urban artwork in Chicago," said Steven Ross, Senior Publicist of VOLTA by Cirque du Soleil. "When we visit a city, we try to get involved and get inspired as much as possible by the local community. Working hand in hand with the Chicago creators and being invited to bring our colors to Art on theMART is a very powerful way for us to connect with the local people and celebrate the talents from here."

"Art on theMART seeks to activate the façade of theMART with a variety of creative approaches that are accessible to all Chicagoans and visitors. We welcome the opportunity to bring the captivating work of the Cirque du Soleil artists onto our public platform," added Cynthia Noble, Executive Director of Art on theMART.





