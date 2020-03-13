Cirque du Soleil Cancels Chicago ALEGRIA Engagement

Cirque du Soleil has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control's recommendation of social distancing, Cirque du Soleil will not be performing its show Alegría scheduled to be presented in Chicago from June 5th until June 28th.

Carrying out operations all over the world, Cirque du Soleil regularly updates its procedures and applies specific measures to each region of the world and to each project in order to meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.

Although this situation results from circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.

All ticket holders for Alegría in Chicago will be contacted by their point of sale regarding the refund process. For tickets purchased through one of our partners, please contact the original point of sale for refund.

The Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil will be working to reschedule performances in Chicago in the near future.

Our organization continues to monitor the situation and will share additional information to our loyal Cirque fans as needed. For any other questions, please contact the box office or our Customer Service team at 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).





