CircEsteem Announces Spring Circus Watch Party

CircEsteem's annual Spring Circus is going digital to bring us together, remind everyone of the power of community and celebrate the magic of circus: all from the safety of our homes! An ensemble of youth performers (ages 6-18) have created something truly special, under the Direction of Danielle Gennaoui and Sam Emerick Brown.

The show includes a retrospective of past Spring Circuses, and a premier of new work created during quarantine, Edited by Filmmaker and Animator Alex Myung. Join the fun and marvel at acts including juggling, contortion, acrobatics, dance, unicycle, German wheel and more!

Reservations to the Watch Party can be made by making a minimum contribution of $10, after which you'll automatically receive the exclusive link to watch via Zoom.

(NOTE: a recording of the show will only be made available to those who make a reservation ahead of the show!)

Gather your family and those you're sheltered-in-place with, for a 5pm start and let the CircEsteem Digital Spring Circus lift your spirits, no matter where you watch from!

Tickets: $10 minimum contribution per screen at www.tinyurl.com/SpringEsteem

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3785049694900511

