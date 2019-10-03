Chicago Street Theatre Announces New Managing Director

After an extensive search, Chicago Street Theatre is proud to announce their new Managing Director, Krystina Coyne.

Krystina Coyne graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Theatre from Illinois State University. She has worked closely with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, spending two seasons in audience services and graduating into managing group sales and community outreach. She has eleven years of sales experience beginning in nonprofit merchandising and a diverse background in management and staff training.

"Chicago Street Theatre has so much invested in challenging safe theatre," Coyne says. "What drew me into this position was how daring the board was willing to be and how invested they are in choosing materials that will make the audience and actors reflect on themselves. I am thrilled to work with such an exceptionally knowledgeable and welcoming company. Chicago Street Theatre is such an integral part of the Valparaiso community- I cannot wait to join in educating and entertaining the vibrant audience it attracts."

Krystina will be attending the regional premiere of Toxic Avenger at Chicago Street Theatre on October 4th, 2019- she is looking forward to seeing you there.

Toxic Avenger runs October 4 - October 26

