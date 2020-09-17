Chicago Scots To Host 19th Annual Kilted Classic, Reimagined

Running Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, October 4. 2020.

The Chicago Scots, the oldest non-profit organization in Illinois, is thrilled to announce their 19thAnnual Kilted Classic Reimagined, running Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, October 4. 2020.

Hosted virtually for the first time since its inception, the Kilted Classic Reimagined will allow golfers of every caliber to bring their best game to any course for a multi-course scramble golf tournament across North America and in Scotland. Participants will engage in contests including "Most Gratuitous Wearing of Tartan" and "Beat the Scot" and are encouraged to send in photos and videos during the event. They will also have the opportunity to enjoy a virtual raffle, all benefitting Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, the Chicago Scots' primary beneficiary that offers a range of outstanding services including Assisted Living, Sheltered Care, Memory Care, Intermediate and Skilled Nursing Care, and Respite Care.

"Our annual golf tournament has always been a seasonal highlight since its inception so we knew we had to get creative this year," said Gus Noble, President of the Chicago Scots. "Although we can't enjoy each other's company together on one course this time, this virtual event will allow all participants to test out their favorite courses throughout the U.S and Scotland, and still be able to connect, even if it is only virtually, for a great cause."

During the fun-filled four days, golfers and golfing enthusiasts are invited to assemble their foursome, and play a scramble tournament at any rated course in North America or Scotland. All scores will be adjusted based on course rating and slope rating to determine the Glenna M. McKillip Leader Board. Each group of participants are responsible for making their own course reservations, recruiting their own foursome, and paying green fees accordingly.

Once participants are done playing each golf round, they will send their foursome scores to the Chicago Scots. Winners of the tournament will be honored during the Virtual Clubhouse Awards Ceremony & Whisky Toast, hosted by the 2020 Kilted Classic Reimagined Committee, on Sunday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Registration for the event is $100 for an Individual Player in a Foursome or $400 for a Foursome Entry. There are also three types of raffle entries ranging from $10 to $50, and Sponsor opportunities are also available. Donations without participation are also very welcome. For more information about the Chicago Scots or the Kilted Classic Reimagined, please visit ChicagoScots.org.

Tickets, registration, and donations can be found and made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-kilted-classic-reimagined-golf-tournament-tickets-118941538343. Tournament reservations end on September 30th. Kilts for the event are optional but always highly encouraged!

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You