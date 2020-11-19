Chicago Philharmonic's HEAR IT TOGETHER Celebrates Two Influential Black Composers

Chicago Philharmonic celebrates two influential black composers on Sunday, December 6 in their David Perry + Friends program presented in collaboration with Midsummer's Music.

In its final fall program, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, host of "Hear it Together" series, is joined by violin virtuoso David Perry. The pair will provide historical context and performance perspective to this special chamber program that showcases works from George Walker and Florence Price. Adding to the historical dialogue Karen Walwyn D.M.A, recording artist and specialist in the works of Florence Price comes on board as a featured speaker. Executive Director and Assistant Artistic Advisor of Midsummer Music and performer, Allyson Fleck will also join the introductory discussion about the program's original setting and why these two composers "need to be heard in these strenuous times, as they remind us of the power and beauty of universal feelings expressed in music." The event starts promptly at 4 PM with a NEXT! performance from Wendy Guiterrez of Chicago Center for Music Education (ChiME) introduced by Executive Director, Troy Anderson.

Fall programming support for "Hear it Together" encourages loyal patrons and donors to make a suggested donation of $15.00 for each program. For full access to the three-concert series the suggested donation is $45.00 for individuals and $70.00 for families. In honor of supporting donations to Fall "Hear it Together" programming, donors will receive information about how to view the password-protected event live.

Following the live-stream, donors will have 24-hour access to the recorded version. Donations can be made by visiting http://chicagophilharmonic.org/HearItTogether.

