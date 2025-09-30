 tracker
Chicago Opera Theater To Present Shakespeare And Salieri Trilogy This Fall

COT will premiere Salieri’s Falstaff while exploring Shakespeare’s influence and Salieri’s legacy through concerts and discussions.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Chicago Opera Theater (COT) will illuminate Shakespeare and Antonio Salieri this fall with a trilogy of performances and events, culminating in the Chicago premiere of Salieri’s Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle (Falstaff, or The Three Tricks) December 3–7, 2025 at the Studebaker Theater.

The series also includes the Discovery Concert Shakespeare Sings on October 19 and a collaborative program with Steppenwolf Theatre, Rivalry, Myth, and the Legacy of Salieri, on November 19 at the Driehaus Museum.

General Director Lawrence Edelson notes, “By bringing together a Discovery Concert that celebrates Shakespeare’s enduring influence on opera, a collaborative conversation with Steppenwolf that examines the myth and legacy of Salieri, and the long-overdue Chicago premiere of Salieri's incredibly entertaining Falstaff, we are not only shining the spotlight on an unjustly neglected opera, but also creating opportunities for audiences to connect ideas, history, and artistry across disciplines.”

Discovery Concert – Shakespeare Sings

October 19 at 3:00 p.m. | Studebaker Theater | Tickets $25–$65

Chicago Opera Theater & Steppenwolf Present: Rivalry, Myth, and the Legacy of Salieri

November 19 at 7:00 p.m. | Driehaus Museum | Free with RSVP

Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle – Chicago Premiere

December 3 at 7:30 p.m., December 6 & 7 at 3:00 p.m. | Studebaker Theater | Tickets $50–$150

Tickets and additional details are available at cot.org.




