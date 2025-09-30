Chicago Opera Theater To Present Shakespeare And Salieri Trilogy This Fall

COT will premiere Salieri’s Falstaff while exploring Shakespeare’s influence and Salieri’s legacy through concerts and discussions.
Chicago Opera Theater (COT) will illuminate Shakespeare and Antonio Salieri this fall with a trilogy of performances and events, culminating in the Chicago premiere of Salieri’s Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle (Falstaff, or The Three Tricks) December 3–7, 2025 at the Studebaker Theater.
The series also includes the Discovery Concert Shakespeare Sings on October 19 and a collaborative program with Steppenwolf Theatre, Rivalry, Myth, and the Legacy of Salieri, on November 19 at the Driehaus Museum.
General Director Lawrence Edelson notes, “By bringing together a Discovery Concert that celebrates Shakespeare’s enduring influence on opera, a collaborative conversation with Steppenwolf that examines the myth and legacy of Salieri, and the long-overdue Chicago premiere of Salieri's incredibly entertaining Falstaff, we are not only shining the spotlight on an unjustly neglected opera, but also creating opportunities for audiences to connect ideas, history, and artistry across disciplines.”
October 19 at 3:00 p.m. | Studebaker Theater | Tickets $25–$65
December 3 at 7:30 p.m., December 6 & 7 at 3:00 p.m. | Studebaker Theater | Tickets $50–$150
Tickets and additional details are available at cot.org.
Videos