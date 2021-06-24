Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra Members to Take Part in 'All Aboard for Opera' Cruise

Opera Wire has reported that members of the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra will be taking part in an opera-themed cruise along the Chicago shoreline on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7:30 pm CDT.

The event page reveals:

"Enjoy the sounds from talented members of the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra while taking in the breathtaking views of the Chicago Shoreline at night. Included are 2 drink tickets and light appetizers. All cruises will depart from Shoreline's dock at Polk Bros Park at the southwest corner of Navy Pier. Boarding begins 15 minutes prior to departure time. A cash bar will be available.

The MC for the evening will be Maggie Clennon Reberg (from WFMT 98.7 radio) on June 24 and Frank Babbitt on August 5.

(These are members of the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra. This concert is not affiliated with Lyric Opera of Chicago, and does not represent the views or opinions of Lyric Opera of Chicago.)"

