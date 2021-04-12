Chicago Fringe Opera Announces First Half of A CITY OF WORKS Season

Chicago Fringe Opera has announced the lineup for the first half of its upcoming season, titled A City of Works.

A City of Works - an oblique reference to former Mayor Richard J. Daley's moniker for Chicago - combines the power of music and design in a series of site-specific digital experiences. Evoking the ethereal nature of theatre itself, audiences embark on individual journeys to landmarks throughout our city, unlocking audio and video content, and joining a collective experience to watch performances through individual personal devices.

Arriving at specific locations, audiences scan a QR code on their smartphone to access a music video of a given newly-commissioned work, the piece having been filmed at that locale, creating a fleeting yet shared theatrical experience. The project eliminates the need for the gathering of groups of people while leaving content both free of charge and accessible at any time to audiences.

The season will include nine micro-operas.

Lineup:

April 16, 2021 - Matthew Recio and Anna Gatdula's "Touch of Water" and K.F. Jacques' Excerpt from "Corsair."

April 30, 2021 - Michael R. Oldham's "Wicker Park, In Caricature;" Elizabeth Rudolph and Laura Stratford's "Lincoln Square;" and Seth Boustead and Darius Parker's "Home Sounds Like."

May 14, 2021 - Renee Baker's "Sweet Fruit Falling, A spatial oratorio (from the opera Baldwin Chronicles: LONE ALCHEMY)," Grace Coberly's "Our Mother," and Heidi Joosten and Laura Stratford's "Edgewater Eau-de."

Learn more at https://www.chicagofringeopera.com/.