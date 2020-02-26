Chicago Dramatists to Host Free Event LEAP FORWARD

Chicago Dramatists to Host Free Event LEAP FORWARD

Chicago Dramatists is inviting writers, actors, directors and more to join them for "Leap Forward," their FREE event this Saturday.

Enjoy wine, food, and select dramatic readings, and get a chance to mingle and network with other writers and artists. This free event kicks off the "Our Living Legacy Fundraising Campaign" and is open to one and all. Folks are welcome to swing by and learn all the details of the fundraiser, including how you can donate.

Register HERE.



