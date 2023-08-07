Chicago Dance Crash Holds Final Production for Director Jessica Deahr

Evolution runs September 8th and 9th at 8pm at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo 1 Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September Photo 2 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo 3 Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Chicago Dance Crash Holds Final Production for Director Jessica Deahr

On September 8th and 9th at 8pm, Chicago Dance Crash will present “Evolution,” a two-act world premiere concert at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. This production will serve as the final show for Crash Artistic Director Jessica Deahr who's award-winning career with the organization has delighted and inspired 100's of thousands of patrons well beyond the great City they call home. Newly-appointed Artistic Director KC Bevis will be performing while also presenting a hint of her vision for the organization as she takes over the creative reigns, evolving Crash and the form itself into 2024 and beyond.

Evolution, September 8th and 9th at 8pm at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. 1016 N. Dearborn Chicago, IL 60610. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at ChicagoDanceCrash.com. Questions or requests can be sent to info@chicagodancecrash.com.

The family-friendly concert will feature a world premiere, one-act work by multi-disciplinary movemaker Annie Franklin (Founder and Artistic Director of creative collaborative Archangels Chicago), who quickly became renowned among Crash fans from her contributions to the company's 2022 tour of "Booms Day."

The second act will be a first for the company as the Ensemble takes their experience with battles, cyphers and improvisation onto the primetime concert stage with a longform freestyle work directed by Bevis herself, performed to an original score by local music producer e j e c t.

Seating will be very limited for this weekend-only showing and, like all freestyles, both performances will be entirely different. Join us in September as we embrace a movement of change... an Evolution.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
JAM Orchestra and Imprint Music to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME In Concert Photo
JAM Orchestra and Imprint Music to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME In Concert

The JAM Orchestra and Imprint Music will present their highly anticipated concert performance of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame.' This one-day-only event will take place on August 19, 2023, offering two performances at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at the picturesque Glenview Community Church.

2
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre

Prepare to be spellbound by the award-winning musical Next to Normal, playing July 26-September 3, 2023 in Paramount Theatre’s intimate new Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

3
Video: Watch Be Our Guest From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Video: Watch 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Watch a mesmerizing performance of 'Be Our Guest' from the iconic musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Immerse yourself in the magical world of this beloved show and experience the enchanting performance of this classic song.

4
Video: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre

Get a first look at NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre with this video. Don't miss out on the highly anticipated production - experience the emotional rollercoaster of this groundbreaking musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Chopin Theatre (6/22-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play"
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Broadway Playhouse (11/02-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esther Povitsky at The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Rules
Raue Center For The Arts (11/22-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Thomas Kiedrowski - "Andy Warhol's New York City"
McAninch Arts Center (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taylor Swift Bar Crawl: Eras, Ex's and Everything Taylor
Various Bars in Wrigleyville (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You