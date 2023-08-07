Chicago Dance Crash Holds Final Production for Director Jessica Deahr

On September 8th and 9th at 8pm, Chicago Dance Crash will present “Evolution,” a two-act world premiere concert at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. This production will serve as the final show for Crash Artistic Director Jessica Deahr who's award-winning career with the organization has delighted and inspired 100's of thousands of patrons well beyond the great City they call home. Newly-appointed Artistic Director KC Bevis will be performing while also presenting a hint of her vision for the organization as she takes over the creative reigns, evolving Crash and the form itself into 2024 and beyond.

Evolution, September 8th and 9th at 8pm at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. 1016 N. Dearborn Chicago, IL 60610. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at ChicagoDanceCrash.com. Questions or requests can be sent to info@chicagodancecrash.com.

The family-friendly concert will feature a world premiere, one-act work by multi-disciplinary movemaker Annie Franklin (Founder and Artistic Director of creative collaborative Archangels Chicago), who quickly became renowned among Crash fans from her contributions to the company's 2022 tour of "Booms Day."

The second act will be a first for the company as the Ensemble takes their experience with battles, cyphers and improvisation onto the primetime concert stage with a longform freestyle work directed by Bevis herself, performed to an original score by local music producer e j e c t.

Seating will be very limited for this weekend-only showing and, like all freestyles, both performances will be entirely different. Join us in September as we embrace a movement of change... an Evolution.