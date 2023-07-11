New Executive and Artistic Directors Revealed at Chicago Dance Crash

Learn more about the new appointments here!

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 1 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 3 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before
Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 4 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour

Coming off a commercially & critically successful 20th anniversary season, local hip hop/contemporary performance company Chicago Dance Crash announced a series of upcoming leadership changes at a public fundraising event held last month. The future personnel model includes ensemble member Monternez Rezell joining the Board of Directors, rehearsal director KC Bevis taking the creative reigns as Artistic Director & Jessica Leyva, a local performance industry development advocate, beginning Crash's next fiscal year as Executive Director.

 

 “We're so excited for Crash's future! This has been in the works for a long time and it's great that the rest of the industry now gets to know about it so they can start figuring the new team into their calendars, collaborations, and bookings. We're proud to hand off an institution that's got so much momentum — including its largest ever donor portfolio & cash reserve, a diverse menu of repertory & programming, experienced talent representation, plus the coolest, most talented ensemble in the world.

We'll be the loudest out of everyone in the seats!”

– A joint statement from current Artistic Director Jessica Deahr & current Executive Director Mark Hackman.

 

Deahr, who was hired as Artistic Director in 2013, will finish strong with several upcoming performances, including a season-ending production, fittingly titled “Evolution,” at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts on September 8th and 9th of this year. Bevis' role will formally begin on September 10th and future programming and hirings are already being prepared under her direction.

 

Most recently recognized as the lead performer and co-choreographer for the company's 2022 award-winning production of “Booms Day,” KC Bevis first joined Crash as the 2014 performing apprentice and worked her way through the Ensemble ranks to be promoted to Rehearsal Director in 2018 – marking a traditional practice of the organization to promote from within.

 

“Happy, humbled, and ready for anything,” said Bevis. “Because of its unique space between both concert and street dance, Crash has been the perfect vehicle for what I love in dance. We're excited to highlight its richness by celebrating diversity, expanding on our fusion of styles, and further connecting to our cultural influences. Come see us, take class with us, create opportunities together and come collaborate because there's so much more connection to be had. Message me!"

 

At 26, Jessica Leyva, a BFA graduate from the University of California Irvine, has already acquired an impressive development and administrative career. Leyva will take charge of 'the books' on January 1st and was handpicked by outgoing CEO Mark Hackman who, having cofounded the organization alongside Marissa Moritz and Charlie Cutler in 2002, has served as the organization's only Chief Executive for the past 21 years.

 

Leyva stated “I feel like this new position has been a culmination of all the different roles I've taken on since moving to this amazing city... logistics, strategy, fundraising, PLUS being onstage myself quite a few times! Crash has a great standard for taking care of their talent and I can't wait to compliment that reputation with some new ideas and ways to support the art and artists.”

 

Getting ahead on every aspect of the group's infrastructure, Leyva's & Bevis' first action in building their own vision of the company was to request the acquisition of Monternez Rezell for the Chicago Dance Crash board of directors. Rezell, also known as hip hop recording artist Emcee Monte, has been a member of the Performance Ensemble since 2017 but is more widely recognized as artistic director of Movement Revolution Dance Crew. Rezell was voted unanimously onto the 7-person board this past March.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For UIS Performing Arts Centers 2023-2024 Broadwa Photo
MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For UIS Performing Arts Center's 2023-2024 Broadway Series

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center announces their 2023-2024 Broadway Series. This series features 5 national touring productions with three making their Springfield debut.

2
TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST Podcast to Play The Den in September Photo
TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST Podcast to Play The Den in September

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of Two Girls One Ghost Podcast to be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

3
Interview: David Weber of RED at Moon Dog Theatre In Rockford Photo
Interview: David Weber of RED at Moon Dog Theatre In Rockford

Moon Dog Theatre's production of John Logan's 'Red' in Rockford, Illinois, is the latest collaboration between actors David Weber and Nick Barelli. The two first met in Chicago in 2013 when Barelli was an undergraduate at the University of Illinois (UIC), and David was a recent graduate.

4
MY MOMMA TOLD ME Podcast Comes To The Den in August Photo
MY MOMMA TOLD ME Podcast Comes To The Den in August

The Den Theatre has announced a live appearance by My Momma Told Me Podcast to be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Harold Washington Park
Midsommer Flight (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Blank Theatre Company (6/27-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King
Raue Center For The Arts (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City e.t.c.’s: Eat, Pray, Bigfoot In Love
e.t.c. Theater (4/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hector Anchondo
Raue Center For The Arts (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
CST's Courtyard Theater (7/14-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fame
Hemmens Cultural Center (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical
North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (8/10-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You