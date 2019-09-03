Chicago Brings Cabaret Back To Paris

The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion embarks next week on its second trip to Paris for a week of workshops, master classes, public concerts and round-table discussions with French counterparts. This year's international conference has grown to eleven days, including events in Sète, Montpellier and Paris, from September 12 to 22.

"We are so excited to bring cabaret-singing back to its birthplace," says executive director of the Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion, Claudia Hommel. "Two years ago we heard French artists and producers declare that cabaret is dead. We beg to differ. We know cabaret is alive and well, so our goal is to reintroduce it to French and American audiences."

This year's partnerships include the famed Au Lapin Agile, which will host our Paris kick-off evening with a double bill of Cole Porter in Paris and Paris qui chante (Paris that sings). A new feature is a master class and performance, Cabaret Invites Itself to the Opera, at the National Opera of Montpellier.





