Chi Phil Kicks Off Summer of Music with SIDE BY SIDE WITH THE CHICAGO PHILHARMONIC

Hot off the heels of its popular, critically-acclaimed 2018- 2019 symphonic season, Chicago Phil (named 2019 Community Relations of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras) announces its fifth summer of Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic, presented as part of the Chicago Park District and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Night Out in the Parks series. Chicago Philharmonic will once again bring music opportunities to student and community members across the city of Chicago through this signature community engagement program, which encourages diverse musicians of all ages and backgrounds to rehearse and perform alongside Chicago Phil's world-class musicians in Chicago's beautiful parks.

Chicago Phil is proud to present a program with works representing different cultural communities from the richly diverse city of Chicago. Highlights include works by Mexican composer Arturo Ma?rquez (representing Chicago's Mexican community), African American composer William Grant Still (representing Chicago's African American community), Polish composer Fre?de?ric Chopin (representing Chicago's Polish community), Italian composer Pietro Mascagni (representing Chicago's Italian community), and a traditional Chinese piece Dance of the Golden Snake (representing Chicago's Chinese community). The program for each concert will be as follows:

Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra, Introduction Chopin/Glazunov Polonaise from Chopiniana Bartok Romanian Folk Dances Brahms Symphony No. 4, Movt. 3 Mascagni Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana Traditional Dance of the Golden Snake Grant Still Symphony No. 1 in A-flat Movt. 1 Arturo Ma?rquez Danzo?n No. 2 Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Finale Sousa Stars and Stripes Forever

The summer series kicks off at scenic Humboldt Park Boathouse on Friday, June 21 in partnership with Make Music Chicago, connecting Chicago to 800 cities in 120 countries across the globe in celebration of the summer solstice.

Friday, June 21 Humboldt Park Boathouse 1301 N Sacramento Ave 3-5pm - side-by-side rehearsal 6pm - free side-by-side concert

Since the Chicago Philharmonic launched Side by Side in 2015, the program has been received enthusiastically by participants and audience members alike and has steadily expanded. Summer 2019 brings five free concerts to five Chicago parks:

June 21: Humboldt Park Boathouse (1301 N Humboldt Drive, Humboldt Park) June 29: Ping Tom Memorial Park (1700 S Wentworth Avenue, Chinatown) July 28: Columbus Park Refectory (5701 W Jackson Blvd, Austin) August 3: Hamilton Park (513 W. 72nd Street, Englewood)

August 17: Pottawatomie Park (7340 N Rogers Ave, Rogers Park)

Spots for community musicians and student musicians as young as 8 are available on a first come, first serve basis. Registration is required at www.chicagophilharmonic.org/2018-side-by-side-with-the-chicago-philharmonic-registration/





