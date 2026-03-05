OUT, DARN SPOT! To Play Chopin Theatre This Spring

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tyler Anthony Smith, the 2025 Joseph Jefferson Award winner for their performance as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Haven Theatre Company, will present a new production of the solo show OUT, DARN SPOT! from March 27 through April 12 at Chopin Theatre.

Written by and starring Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw, the production will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. All performances will take place before Grelley Duvall Best Actress.

OUT, DARN SPOT! is a 55-minute solo comedy that blends Shakespeare-inspired references with camp and dark humor. The play centers on Lady Marcia Macbeth, the host of the long-running lifestyle television program I'm Not a Suppressed Homemaker!, which has guided housewives since 1958. As the story unfolds in 1969, the character attempts to maintain the image of a cheerful homemaker while the changing social landscape—and her own personal crisis—threatens to unravel the show live on air.

The production features a script by Smith that incorporates satirical elements of Shakespeare’s Macbeth while placing the character within a fictional mid-century television program.

Performances will take place at the Chopin Theatre, located at 1543 West Division Street in Chicago. The venue’s downstairs performance space is not accessible and requires stairs for entry and exit.

Tickets are currently on sale.