Check Out Chicago's Virtual Offerings

While live theater and entertainment has been put on pause due to the ongoing health crisis, many theaters, venues and more are bringing their content online!

Below is a list of Chicago virtual offerings!

Virtual Theater - The Whistlers

Gorton Community Center

Monday, April 13, 2020

12:00 am - 11:30 pm

Additional Dates

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:00 am - 11:30 pm

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 12:00 am - 11:30 pm

Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:00 am - 11:30 pm

Friday, April 17, 2020 12:00 am - 11:30 pm

& More!

https://gortoncenter.org/

Virtually Gorton: The Second City Improv House Party Part of the Virtually Gorton

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Additional Dates

Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 19, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

https://gortoncenter.org/event/virtually-gorton-the-second-city-improv-house-party/2020-04-14/

Virtual BYOS. Bring Your Own Song!

Two Way Street Coffee House

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/two-way-street-coffee-house-live-music-venue/virtual-byos-bring-your-own-song/578823129649639/

Coffee with Kifowit via Facebook Live

Monday, April 13, 2020

9:00 am - 10:30 am

Additional Dates

Monday, April 20, 2020 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Monday, April 27, 2020 9:00 am - 10:30 am

https://www.facebook.com/events/204315670990114/

Facebook Field Trips

Elgin Public Museum Facebook page

Monday, April 13, 2020

12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Additional Dates

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Friday, April 17, 2020 12:00 pm - 12:00 am

https://www.facebook.com/elginpublicmuseum/?ref=bookmarks





