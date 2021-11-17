Celebrate The Holidays With A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A HOLIDAY PANTOMIME

Continue the tradition this December! Join Raue Center's School For The Arts (formerly Sage Studio) this holiday season for a special production of "A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Pantomime." Due to the wildly successful production in 2018, this interactive and fun holiday experience will return to Raue Center with an extended run from December 4 -12, 2021.

"This holiday pantomime is a whole lot of fun! It is perfect for building a tradition with your family because everyone participates and it's fun for all ages," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "I promise you 'A Christmas Carol' is the best hour and a half you will spend this holiday season!"

Join Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim in this interactive, fun, and family-friendly show! Raue Center Presents "A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Pantomime" is a co-production between Raue Center and the Raue Center School For The Arts.

"After the amazing response to last year's show, we're so excited to bring this magical production back to life! This year, we're featuring 55 youth actors - about half of whom were part of last year's show - and seven adult professional actors, along with a full band and a production staff that includes Raue Center School For The Arts students working backstage," says School For The Arts Program Manager, Amanda Flahive.

RCSA students will spend two weeks honing their musical theatre skills and learning all about the "behind the scenes" of what goes into a mainstage Raue Center show - while working alongside a cast of professional Chicagoland actors. Students will get to build on the performance fundamentals taught in the classroom, then put those skills into practice for an audience as part of the youth cast for this full-scale production on Raue Center's mainstage.

This production will also feature a student assistant technical crew. Students participating in our Backstage program get hands-on experience in the technical aspects of professional production, learning about scenic artistry, props, costumes, lighting, and sound, with Raue Center's professional production staff. Students will also get to be part of the show as the run crew, experiencing the excitement of putting together the production from start to finish.

"Our students are getting the opportunity to hone their musical theatre skills alongside some of the best in the business, and put it into practice for an audience by participating in a professional show with the full resources of Raue Center backing them up - and it's amazing to watch them shine in this truly unique and hilarious version of the show," shares Flahive. "Many of our students move on from here into local and regional productions, and even their first professional jobs - so you might just get a chance to witness a 'star' in the making!"

"A Christmas Carol: Holiday Pantomime" is by Rob Fearn and Leo Appleton, and adapted from the short story by Charles Dickens. This amateur production is by arrangement with NODA Limited. RCSA is proud to once again collaborate with Raue Center as part of the popular production program, for a great new holiday tradition.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Tickets for students ages 18 and under are $7 and may be purchased via the Box Office.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.