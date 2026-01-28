The Den Theatre Unveils March Comedy LineUp

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Den Theatre will present a lineup of comedy performances throughout March at its Wicker Park venue, located at 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. The schedule will include stand-up comedians, touring acts, and live podcast performances.

KRISTIN KEY

Kristin Key will perform on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50.

Key is a stand-up comedian and musician whose credits include Bring the Funny, Last Comic Standing, and a Dry Bar Comedy special. Her work has gained a wide following online, and she hosts the podcast Kristin Knows Blank.

TRAE CROWDER

Trae Crowder will appear on Saturday, March 7, 2026, with performances at 5:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $55.

Crowder is known for his “Liberal Redneck” video series and has appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, The View, and Nightline. His work spans stand-up, television, podcasting, and documentary production.

Liza Treyger will perform on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $40.

Treyger’s credits include The King of Staten Island, HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, and half-hour comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. She regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Store.

Jacqueline Novak will bring her 2026 tour to The Den Theatre on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, 2026, with both performances at 7:15 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $45.

Novak is a comedian and writer whose solo show Get On Your Knees is streaming on Netflix and received an Emmy nomination. She is also a regular on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show.

RAFI BASTOS

Rafi Bastos will perform on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

Bastos is a Brazilian comedian with an extensive career in stand-up, television, and digital media. His credits include three Netflix comedy specials and performances at major comedy clubs in the United States and internationally.

Emily Wilson will appear on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $37.

Wilson is a New York-based comedian, actress, and writer. Her debut special Fixed: How I Got Rejected by Reality TV was featured in The New York Times.

DAN MINTZ

Dan Mintz will perform on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $40.

Mintz is best known as the voice of Tina Belcher on Bob’s Burgers and has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Comedy Central Presents.

HANS KIM

Hans Kim will perform on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $40.

Kim is a regular performer on Kill Tony and has opened for Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe.

THE WE HATE MOVIES PODCAST

The We Hate Movies Podcast will present a live show on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $40.

The podcast features comedians Andrew Jupin, Eric Szyszka, Stephen Sajdak, and Chris Cabin discussing films in a live format.

MO AMER

Mo Amer will close out the month with performances on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.; Friday, March 27, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $60.

Amer is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who stars in the Netflix series Mo and has released multiple stand-up specials.