Cast Set for LEGALLY BLONDE at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre

Summer Place Theatre has revealed its cast and production staff for Legally Blonde:The Musical, with performances running July 25th through August 3rd.

Leading the cast are Gillian O'Donnell as Elle Woods, Austin Hendricks as Emmett Forrest, Nina Iraci-McMahon as Paulette Bonafonte, Kevin Reutter as Professor Callahan, Brian A. Cummins as Warner Huntington III, Jerenae Raeford as Vivienne Kensington, Peyton Fenner as Brooke Wyndham, Samantha B. Doyle as Serena, Olivia Konstantelos as Margot, Rheya Lewis as Pilar, Katie Rose Ford as Enid Hoops, and Joseph M. Fatigante as Kyle (Emmett u/s).

The Ensemble includes Julie Abud, Zachary C. Bulatek, Abriella Caravette (Elle u/s), Noah Carlson (Warner u/s), Ryan Castiglia, Ethan Chan, Claire Corell, Addison Crum (Margot, Serena, Pilar u/s), Jill Danklefsen, Maria Fasano (Vivianne u/s), Onora Kirpanos, Samantha Raucci (Paulette u/s), Mary Schwark, and Kaitlin Taylor.

Legally Blonde:The Musical is Directed by Taylor Weisz, Produced and Associate Directed by Mike Frale with Music Direction by Sean McIntire, Choreography by Maddie Shelton, and The Production Staff also includes Production Manager: Adam Milne, Scenic Designer: Barry Norton, Costume Designer: Alyson Meyers, Sound Designer: Jeremy Lyon, Master Carpenter: Andrew Van Durme, and Properties Designers: Mike Frale and Taylor Weisz.

About the Show:

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows Elle Woods on her journey from fashion-savvy sorority queen to powerhouse Harvard law student. When her boyfriend dumps her to pursue someone more "serious," Elle sets out to prove she's more than just a pretty face. Along the way, she discovers her own strength, defies expectations, and shows the world what she's made of. Filled with catchy songs, dynamic dances, and a whole lot of heart, this musical is so much fun-it should be illegal!

