Cast Revealed for GASLIGHT Production at Nortlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre has revealed the cast for Steven Dietz’s Gaslight, based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Jessica Thebus.

In this turn-of-the-century Victorian mystery, strange things start to happen as the seemingly perfect marriage of Jack and Bella devolves into something sinister. Why is the attic door locked? Whose footsteps wander the halls at night? And is that light really flickering… or not? Bella’s reality is twisted into an indistinguishable tangle of truth, manipulation, and her husband’s intentions, where certainty is uncertain for characters and audience alike.

The cast is Janyce Caraballo (Nancy), Cheyenne Casebier (Bella Manningham), Lawrence Grimm (Jack Manningham), Timothy Edward Kane (Sergeant Rough) and Kathy Scambiatterra (Elizabeth).

The creative team includes Steven Dietz (playwright), Jessica Thebus (director), Collette Pollard (set design), Raquel Adomo (costume design), JR Lederle (lighting design), Andre Pluess (sound design), Ivy Thomas (props design) and Jim Guy (specialty props). The stage manager is Katie Klemme.