Cast Announced for PrideArts Virtual Reading of SHAKESPEARE'S R & J

Casting was announced today for SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - the fourth play of PrideArts Spring series of play readings. The play by Joe Calarco, for this presentation, is set in an exclusive Catholic boarding school for girls, where a group of girls begin to read ROMEO AND JULIET aloud after school, and they become so enmeshed in the emotion that the rigidity of their lives begins to parallel the lives of the characters in the play. It will be performed Tuesday, June 1 at 7 pm. Originally performed by an all-male cast, SHAKESPEARE'S R & J is now frequently played by all-female casts, as it will be here. SHAKESPEARE'S R & J's 1999 premiere in Chicago earned five Jeff Award nominations including Best Play and Best Director) and its Washington, D.C. premiere earned Helen Hayes Award nominations for Best Play and Best Director. The off-Broadway production of SHAKESPEARE'S R & J, which ran for nearly a year, won a Lucille Lortel Award. The play completed a celebrated run on London's West End in late 2003. SHAKESPEARE'S R & J will be performed one night only, on Tuesday, June 1 at 7 pm.



Peter Vamvakas (he/him/his), director of PrideArts' readings of TWELFTH NIGHT earlier this year, will direct. His cast will be Alicia Berneche (she/her/hers), Risha Tenae (she/her/hers), Jasmine Robertson (she/her/hers), and Harmony Zhang (she/her/hers). Eileen Scandiffio (she/her/hers) will be stage manager.

INFORMATION



SHAKESPEARE'S R & J

Adapted by Joe Calarco

Directed by Peter Vamvakas

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 7 pm

Tickets $10.00 available at pridearts.org or by phone at 773-857-0222

Four young students at an exclusive girls' boarding school, tired of going through the usual drill of conjugating Latin and other tedious school routines, decide to vary their very governed lives. After school, one breaks out a copy of William Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET, and they all take turns reading the play aloud. The Bard's words and the story itself are thrilling to the girls, and their lives begin to parallel the lives of the characters in the play.