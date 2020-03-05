Cast And Creatives Announced For EVERY WAITING HEART At The Den

Full cast and crew have been announced for Artemisia's world premiere production of EVERY WAITING HEART. The drama will be performed at The Den in June 2020 and directed by Artemisia Founding Artistic Director Julie Proudfoot.

The winner of Artemisia's 2018 Fall Festival of new feminist plays, EVERY WAITING HEART centers on the relationship between an overworked single mother and her rebellious teenaged daughter. Sherri and Annette have been an unbreakable mother-daughter duo since childhood, but suddenly Annette's rebelling and Sherri's terrified. Desperate for help, Sherri goes to a speed-dating event at a Pentecostal church that unexpectedly changes the course of both of their lives and fractures the bond that has held them together for so long. Counterpointing the main storyline is the complex and surprising relationship between two pioneer women courageously settling the Nebraska Territory in 1848.

A deep and intimate dive into what it means to be a strong woman, EVERY WAITING HEART is an unflinching examination of faith and the many variations of love. Director Proudfoot says, "We are living in a time when cultural gaps are becoming dangerously wide, blurring our common humanity with religious imperatives. Lauren's fearless play mirrors our collective crisis of faith and empowers us to follow the truth we discover in our own hearts." EVERY WAITING HEART's press opening will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:30 pm at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago.



In the leading roles of mother and daughter Sherri and Annette are Sarah Beth Tanner as Sherri and Patty Malaney as Annette. Sarah Beth Tanner has been seen recently IN A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Pride Films & Plays), SOUTHERN GOTHIC (Windy City Playhouse), TWO DAYS IN COURT (City Lit Theatre), and HAYMARKET: A NEW FOLK MUSICAL (Underscore Theatre Company). Patty Malaney's previous credits include THE WOLVES (Flint Repertory Theatre), CHEWING ON BECKETT (Artemisia Theatre), BELFAST GIRLS (Artemisia Theatre), THE CHANGELING (The Shakespeare Project of Chicago) and THE MERRY WIDOW (Michigan Opera Theatre). Also in the cast are Anita Kavuu Ng'ang'a (Miriam), Harmony Zhang (Ruth), Myesha-Tiara (Hannah), John Ham (Leon) and Tamarus Harvell (Charlie). Understudies are Whitney Dottery (Hannah/ Miriam), Ilirida Memedovski (Ruth/Annette), Sarah-Lucy Hill (Sherri), and Jake Drummond (Charlie/Leon).



The production team includes Alyssa Mohn (Set Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Becca Venable (Lighting and Sound Designer), Eren Ahn (Props Designer/Master), Scott Myers (Fight Director), Kristin Schoenback (Assistant Director/Dramaturge), Rachel Hunsinger (Stage Manager/Intimacy Director).





More information and tickets available at http://artemisiatheatre.org/plays/ or 773-697-3830





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You