CONSTELLATIONS And More Set for PrideArtsÂ 2025â€“26 Season

PrideArts has announced a return to a full four-show season for 2025â€“26, which will also mark the companyâ€™s first season in its new home at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted.

The lineup includes a revival of William Finnâ€™s musical A New Brain, the U.S. premiere of the bawdy British panto Rapornzel, a gender-diverse dual-cast production of Nick Payneâ€™s Constellations, and the world premiere of a new work developed through PrideArtsâ€™ Queery Playwrights Lab.

Season Overview

A NEW BRAIN

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by William Finn and James Lapine

Directed by Jay EspaÃ±o | Music Direction by Robert Ollis

August 22 â€“ September 14, 2025

Press Opening: Monday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

This life-affirming, sung-through musical by the late William Finn (Falsettos) and James Lapine (Into the Woods) follows a songwriter confronting a serious illness, balancing dreams, memory, and love. Presented shortly after Finnâ€™s passing in 2024, the production opens the season with poignancy and celebration.

RAPORNZEL

By Tom Whalley

U.S. Premiere | Director TBA

November 21 â€“ December 14, 2025

Press Opening: Monday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

PrideArts continues its popular holiday panto tradition with a new adult comedy from British playwright Tom Whalley (Sleeping With Beauty, Throbbinâ€™ Wood). Filled with outrageous puns, pop songs, and audience participation, Rapornzel is an irreverent take on the classic fairy taleâ€”strictly for audiences 18 and up.

CONSTELLATIONS

By Nick Payne

Directed by Jay EspaÃ±o

February 6 â€“ March 1, 2026

Press Opening: Monday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Nick Payneâ€™s acclaimed drama, exploring love and the multiverse through nonlinear storytelling, will be staged with two alternating same-sex castsâ€”one male-male, one female-femaleâ€”expanding on the 2021 London revival's inclusive reinterpretation of the piece.

QUEERY NEW WORKS FESTIVAL WINNER

Title and playwright to be announced June 20, 2025

Directed by Taylor Pasche

April 17 â€“ May 10, 2026

Press Opening: Monday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The season concludes with the fully staged premiere of a new play developed through PrideArtsâ€™ Queery Playwrights Lab. One script from six LGBTQ+-focused finalists will be selected for production following a public showcase on June 20, 2025.

Venue & Ticketing

All performances take place at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago.

Tickets: $35 (regular), $25 (previews)

Seniors/students: $5 discount

Tickets & more info: www.pridearts.org | 773-661-0770

Season subscriptions and packages will be announced at a later date.

