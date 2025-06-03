CONSTELLATIONS And More Set for PrideArtsÂ 2025â€“26 Season

The lineup includes a revival of William Finnâ€™s musical A New Brain, the U.S. premiere of the bawdy British panto Rapornzel, and more.
PrideArts has announced a return to a full four-show season for 2025â€“26, which will also mark the companyâ€™s first season in its new home at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted.
The lineup includes a revival of William Finnâ€™s musical A New Brain, the U.S. premiere of the bawdy British panto Rapornzel, a gender-diverse dual-cast production of Nick Payneâ€™s Constellations, and the world premiere of a new work developed through PrideArtsâ€™ Queery Playwrights Lab.
Music and Lyrics by William Finn
Book by William Finn and James Lapine
Directed by Jay EspaÃ±o | Music Direction by Robert Ollis
August 22 â€“ September 14, 2025
Press Opening: Monday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.
This life-affirming, sung-through musical by the late William Finn (Falsettos) and James Lapine (Into the Woods) follows a songwriter confronting a serious illness, balancing dreams, memory, and love. Presented shortly after Finnâ€™s passing in 2024, the production opens the season with poignancy and celebration.
By Tom Whalley
U.S. Premiere | Director TBA
November 21 â€“ December 14, 2025
Press Opening: Monday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m.
PrideArts continues its popular holiday panto tradition with a new adult comedy from British playwright Tom Whalley (Sleeping With Beauty, Throbbinâ€™ Wood). Filled with outrageous puns, pop songs, and audience participation, Rapornzel is an irreverent take on the classic fairy taleâ€”strictly for audiences 18 and up.
By Nick Payne
Directed by Jay EspaÃ±o
February 6 â€“ March 1, 2026
Press Opening: Monday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Nick Payneâ€™s acclaimed drama, exploring love and the multiverse through nonlinear storytelling, will be staged with two alternating same-sex castsâ€”one male-male, one female-femaleâ€”expanding on the 2021 London revival's inclusive reinterpretation of the piece.
Title and playwright to be announced June 20, 2025
Directed by Taylor Pasche
April 17 â€“ May 10, 2026
Press Opening: Monday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The season concludes with the fully staged premiere of a new play developed through PrideArtsâ€™ Queery Playwrights Lab. One script from six LGBTQ+-focused finalists will be selected for production following a public showcase on June 20, 2025.
All performances take place at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago.
Tickets: $35 (regular), $25 (previews)
Seniors/students: $5 discount
Tickets & more info: www.pridearts.org | 773-661-0770
Season subscriptions and packages will be announced at a later date.
