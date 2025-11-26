CLUE Full Cast Revealed at The Beverly Theatre Guild

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Beverly Theatre Guild will present its 63rd season play, Clue, a stage adaptation of the well-known board game and film. Set during a dinner party in 1954 Washington, D.C., the production will follow a fast-moving investigation as secrets surface and motives are revealed. The show will be directed by BTG-newcomer Anna Rachel Troy, with Lewis R. Jones serving as Assistant Director and Tanya Harasym and Kenneth J. Krajniak producing.

Inviting audiences into Boddy Manor is Sean Henry as Wadsworth, with Maddie Arnold as Yvette. The dinner guests will include Joseph Adlesick as Colonel Mustard, Rose Murphy as Mrs. White, Jane Flynn-Royko as Mrs. Peacock, Ki-Jana Moore as Mr. Green, Jay Haak as Professor Plum, and Leandra Ward as Miss Scarlet. Additional roles will be played by Richard Jordan as Mr. Boddy/Male Ensemble, Morgan Ayres as Cook/Female Ensemble, Stephanie Martin as Motorist/Female Ensemble, and Regan Bobich as the Singing Telegram Girl.

The Beverly Theatre Guild will also offer a Valentine’s Day dinner-and-show package in partnership with Jenny’s Steak and Banquets in Chicago Ridge. BTG performances take place at the Baer Theater at 2153 West 111th Street on the Morgan Park Academy campus. More information is available at beverlytheatreguild.org.