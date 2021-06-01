CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in December

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the must-see holiday event of the season that will bring joy and excitement to our theater like never before. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be showing for one breathtaking performance on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 4th at 10 am. Ticket prices range from $24 to $89 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, June 2nd, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, June 3rd; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.



This event is contingent on a COVID re-opening, if restrictions are placed and we cannot offer this performance on this day/time, ticket holders will be offered the opportunity for a full refund.



Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.



Treat your family to a VIP Experience and enjoy a red-carpet entry where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.



Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.





Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit http://www.cirquemusica.com/