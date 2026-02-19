CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Tickets to Go on Sale Through Broadway In Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for Chicago THE MUSICAL will go on sale tomorrow. The production will return as part of its 2025–26 national tour.

The touring cast will be led by Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart and Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly. Max Cervantes will star as Billy Flynn, with Marc Christopher as Amos Hart, Illeana “illy” Kirven as Matron “Mama” Morton, and J. Clanton as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tim Canali, Genevieve Hall, Jared Houde, Jaiden Jones, Amy Knips, Lacey Kohn, Helena Laing, Michael Mottram, Chandler James Pettus, Jake Siffert, Anna Speer, Nick Traficante, and returning company members Terryn Cuozzo, Josh England, Serena Kozusko, Ryan McInnes, and Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The production won six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, and received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

The tour is directed by David Hyslop, with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The creative team also includes scenic designer John Lee Beatty, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig, and casting by ARC.

Set in the 1920s, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who is arrested for murder and attempts to influence the press and public opinion with the help of a criminal defense attorney, while competing with fellow inmate Velma Kelly for attention.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for Chicago THE MUSICAL will go on sale Friday, February 20. Ticket prices range from $40.00 to $115.00, with a limited number of premium seats available. Tickets may be purchased at the Broadway In Chicago box office or online, with additional fees applying to online purchases. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.