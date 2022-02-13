CHICAGO PARIS to Host CABARET CONNEXION

Chicago Paris announced the program and registration for the next Cabaret Connexion to be held in Chicago. The dates for the fourth international exchange have expanded to include activities from May 8 to 16, 2022.

The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion brings together lovers of this intimate art form to help enrich the work and advance the public's appreciation of it. They support an ongoing conversation and everyone is an essential part of the dialogue.

They have a lineup of fellow performers to help lead the work, the discussions, the concerts and master classes, including a team of performers from France. Interested participants will want to reserve soon in order to guarantee their choice of workshops and master classes, and to get into the Showcase concert on Saturday May 14th.

Registration for Cabaret Connexion 2022 is now open and can be secured here. The full schedule for the event (including evenings) is live and can be found here.

Cabaret Connexion hosts five days of workshops (two sessions each day Monday thru Friday, 2 to 3 hours each) and a Saturday matinee performance.

The schedule is as follows:

Alex Rybeck and Jeff Harnar 10-Putting your show together

Beckie Menzie 8- Finding and making the song your own

Dale Calandra 10- Plumbing the humor and character

Kyle Hustedt 12- Taking risks

Natalie Douglas 10 is invited to teach -Theories, Tunes & Truth: song interpretation

Carla Gordon and Claudia Hommel- Patter Matters: communicating with your audience

Clotilde Rullaud -Finding the vowels and vocal resonance

Cynthia Clarey -Cabaret performance for opera singers

Dan Stetzel, Howie Pfeifer, Patrick: Playing with your pianist, musicality and communication

David Edelfelt 10 -Bridging Communication and Vocal Technique.

Elisabeth Howard 10 -Vocal Power technique

Patrick Pernet, Darren Stephens, Lynn Colbert-Jones- Creating original songs

Michèle Barbier (with "Lessons from Josephine Baker"), Lynne Jordan, Denise Tomasello, moderated by Kat Victoria: Q&A on Producing and Promoting the Diva in Each of Us

Spider Saloff 12- Jazzing Up Your Show.

Evening Activities

The Connexion will run concurrently with Chicago Cabaret Week (May 6-15), a city-wide festival of 12 to 14 concerts in as many venues. Celebrating cabaret concerts of blues, jazz, burlesque, Songbook, R&B, comedy and more. The Saturday, May 14th matinee showcase performance is a part of this event and the closing event on Monday, May 16th will be quite the topper as the legacy of Josephine Baker is honored. Participants will want to attend several, if not all events. (Admission, separate from conference registration, will be $15 to $30 for each event). Chicago Cabaret Week will kick off on May 6 will samplings from the coordinating organizations and that includes Cabaret Connexion artists.

The Illinois Arts Council invites Illisnois artists to request financial aid in the form of Professional Development Grants from $500 to $1500. For further information about the IAS Program, contact Teresa Davis, Program Director, by email: teresa.n.davis@illinois.gov, by phone: 312-814-6753, or click here.