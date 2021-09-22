Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces 2021 Fall Concert Series

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre has announced a season of performance that will engage audiences in magnetic human stories at once new & deeply familiar.

See full details below.

- America / Americans - the fall concert series

o October 1 & 2, 8 pm @ Studio5 Performing Arts Center (Evanston) - tickets $25-50

o October 9, 7:30 pm @ Fine & Performing Arts Center at Moraine Valley Community College (Palos Hills) - tickets $28-35 (free for students)

o October 17, 7 pm - Benefit Performance @ Epiphany Arts Center (Chicago) - tickets $100-175, sponsorship packages $500 - 1,000

CRDT invites audiences to a unique and soul-nourishing experience - the World Premiere of a new 2021 work:

SHIVER - Three dancers portraying the parts that make up the whole of a person separating from the past and moving toward growth; choreography Stephanie Martinez, music Joe Cerqua

SOUL REMEDY - Exploration of the Aesthetic of the Cool, a culturally specific phenomenon rooted in the Black American experience; a celebration of artistic legacy without appropriation (year 1 of 2-year project); choreography Monique Haley, music Pharez Whitted

IDENTITY CITY - A groundbreaking work unpacking how gender is felt, expressed, received, challenged (year 2 of a 4-year project); choreography Shannon Alvis, music Joe Cerqua

MOOD SWING - A continuing response to the pandemic crisis and social justice movement; choreography Shannon Alvis, Katlin Bourgeois, Monique Haley, Eddy Ocampo, Wilfredo Rivera, music Joe Cerqua

The health and safety of artists and audiences are our top priorities. Schedule subject to change. All programs will be provided with safety protocols including virtual options and limited in-person tickets as needed. All venues ADA compliant. Details and ticket links https://www.cerquarivera.org/schedule

Learn more at www.cerquarivera.org/schedule for more information.