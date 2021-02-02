CBS EVENING NEWS Spotlights Collaboraction's Online New Talk Show BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY

Just one day after receiving the national spotlight, tonight, Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. is the next live installment of Collaboraction's live web show Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy. Anyone looking to become an active anti-racist is welcome to join. Visit collaboraction.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

Tonight, Collaboraction's Artistic Director Anthony Moseley and Executive Director Dr. Marcus Robinson will lead a live, interactive discussion around the theme, "Is It a New Day?" Participants will explore whether we are entering a new era in anti-racism or just another cycle.

Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy is presented on the first Tuesday of every month as part of Collaboraction's new member-supported Together Network. The show's intention is to provide space and fellowship for people looking to understand White Privilege, unlearn inherent White Supremacy, engage in meaningful dialogue around systems of oppression, and support each other in being actively anti-racist moving forward. This programming is ideal for ages 16+, or with guardian supervision for youth under age 16.