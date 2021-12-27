Blooze Brothers to Return to Raue Center For The Arts

Kick off 2022 by rocking the Raue with the Midwest's #1 Blues Brothers tribute! Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Blooze Brothers back to the stage at 8 p.m. on January 14, 2022.

"Raue Center is proud to bring the Blooze Brothers back to our stage," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Last season, audiences raved about how authentic this act is to the original Dan Akroyd and John Belushi characters," he continued. "The Blooze Brothers will have you dancing and rocking in your seats. I strongly urge you not to miss this return engagement!"

For over a quarter of a century (yes, really), the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland's most in-demand show bands. Blooze Brothers not only honors the music made by the original Blues Brothers in movies, TV, and recordings but the spirit in which they played - from Dan Aykroyd's love of traditional blues and soul to John Belushi's love of classic rock. Like Aykroyd and Belushi, the Blooze Brothers fuse those great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights hundreds of thousands of music fans across the greater Chicago area and beyond every year.

Blooze Brothers have played for major venues like Soldier Field and the House of Blues, plus hundreds of festivals, theaters, weddings, backyard barbecues, and everything in between. The band was also honored to represent the state of Illinois and perform at a presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

With the combination of two high-energy frontmen, a dynamic female lead singer, some of Chicago's top musicians and a 1974 Dodge Monaco Bloozemobile replica, the Blooze Brothers provide a musical experience that can't be beaten!

Tickets start at $26 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact their Box Office at 815-356-9212.