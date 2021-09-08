Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Button Eyes Productions Presents DR. HORRIBLE'S SING-ALONG BLOG At The Edge Theater

Written by Joss Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon and Zack Whedon.

Sep. 8, 2021 Â 

Black Button Eyes Productions is pleased to welcome back live audiences this fall with the popular internet musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, an authorized fan production to benefit the Chicago charity Season of Concern, playing October 8 - November 6, 2021 at The Edge Theater (mainstage), 5451 N. Broadway Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

this live stage version of the award-winning online sensation is directed by Producing Artistic Director Ed Rutherford with music direction by Micky York and choreography by Derek Van Barham.

Ticket are currently on-sale at drhorriblechicago.eventbrite.com.

Please note: Black Button Eyes will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. The entire cast and crew is vaccinated.

The cast includes Kevin Webb as Dr. Horrible, Tommy Thurston as Captain Hammer, Stephanie Fongheiser as Penny and Joshua Servantez as Moist with North Homewood, Caitlin Jackson, Josh Kemper, Peter Ruger and Maiko Terazawa. Understudies: David Lipschutz and Mikaela Sullivan.

Through his webcam, supervillain wannabe Dr. Horrible shares his grand plans to crush his nemesis Captain Hammer, win the affection of the girl of his dreams and join the Evil League of Evil. Released in 2008 as a web series starring Neil Patrick Harris, this beloved show took the internet by storm.

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr (scenic design, technical director), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), Robert Hornbostel (sound design), G. "Max" Maxin IV (video and projection design), Brendan Hutt (violence design) and Cecilia Koloski (stage manager).


