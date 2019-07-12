Birch House Presents The Ode at Pint's End-An Immersive Folktale Birch House is pleased to announce their next production, The Ode at Pint's End-An Immersive Folktale. The Ode at Pint's End, written by Lauren N. Fields and Janie Killips, is an epic folktale that utilizes traditional Irish music and new music by Janie Killips. As they celebrate a full year on dry land, three Irish sailors recount the story of a shipwreck that changed their lives and the secrets they found at the bottom of the sea that still haunt them. Their tale unfolds in increasingly magical ways with the help of the mystical Merrows, the sailors' wives, and the audience. The Ode at Pint's End explores the journey from ambition to wisdom, the weight of our choices, and how we learn to let go.Join Birch House for this intimate immersive experience as we take Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro back in time to the 1860's, transforming it into The Broken Oar Pub, the home of our sailors and their stories.

The Ode at Pint's End December 6-15, 2019 Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro 3905 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, Illinois 60613 Written by Lauren N. Fields and Janie Killips Directed by Lauren N. Fields Tickets are available at PintsEnd.eventbrite.com in advance or at the door.





