Barn III Dinner Theatre Announces 2021 Season 'Back to (Show) Business'

Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center in Goodfield has announced its 2021 season, "Back to (Show) Business."

The season will kick off with a mother's day tribute, Hat's Off to Mom, running May 6-9, 2021. The performance will feature Julie Seeley, Tamra Challacombe, and Abby Reel.

Next up is A Grand Old Country Tribute, which runs July 8-August 15. Each decade's biggest hits will be represented with music from stars like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, and more!

This fall, the theatre presents Is There Life After Fifty?, running September 30-October 30 followed by A Christmas To Remember November 18-December 31.

Learn more about the full season and make reservations at https://www.thebarniii.com/2021-season.