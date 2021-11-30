Babes With Blades Theatre Company Announces Its 2022 Season

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's 2022 season opens with Plaid as Hell, January 22 through March 5, 2022 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St, followed by Richard III, BWBTC's biannual Shakespeare production running August 25 until October 15, 2022 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway.

"I am thrilled to be returning to live performances. Our company used time during the pandemic to reflect on our direction, who we are, what we say, and how we do things, and I think have come out stronger for it," states Artistic Director Hayley Rice+.

"This season of complicated characters and complex stories is one I am deeply proud of, between the tales being told, and the folks who are doing the telling. We cannot wait to share this all with Chicago's theatergoing audiences, and beyond."

Plaid as Hell

January 22 - March 5, 2022

By Cat McKay+

Winner of the 2019-20 Joining Sword & Pen Competition and the Margaret W. Martin Award

Directed by Christina Casano+

Fight and Intimacy Direction by BWBTC Ensemble Member Maureen Yasko+

Previews: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan., 27 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Press Opening: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Regular Performance Schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.

All performances will be held at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Select performances will be available for live streaming.

Cass was hoping her annual camping trip would go well this year. But with her best friend Emilie sniping at Cass's new girlfriend Jessica, not to mention the serial killer on the loose, the weekend is off to a rocky start. This winner of the 2019-20 Joining Sword & Pen Competition is an honest, slightly raunchy, queer comedy that takes a swift left turn into unexpected violence.

Richard III

By William Shakespeare

August 25 - October 15, 2022

In partnership with the University of Illinois Chicago's Disability Cultural Center

Directed by Richard Costes*

Fight Direction by BWBTC Ensemble Member Samantha Kaufman+

Previews: August 25 - September 2 (specific times TBA)

Opening: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.

Regular Run: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.

Aligned with their mission of representing marginalized voices, "BWBTC Shakespeare" specifically features actors of marginalized genders to provide an opportunity for audiences to perceive these classic stories through a new lens. For this production, BWBTC has partnered with UIC's Disability Cultural Center to tell the tale of Richard of Gloucester's rise to power. Casting both disabled and non-disabled actors, this production will not only examine stage combat as a storytelling tool, but interrogate the divide between "regular" theatre and "theatre for the disabled".

For more information, tickets and live performance streaming information, please visit babeswithblades.org.