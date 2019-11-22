BWW TV: MARY POPPINS At Drury Lane Theatre Is 'Practically Perfect'

It's a jolly holiday with..." Drury Lane Theatre's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the beloved Walt Disney film and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, this "practically perfect" musical includes a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Marcia Milgrom Dodge returns to Drury Lane to direct and choreograph this "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" production.Celebrate the magic with the whole family this holiday season; Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins runs through January 19, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins flies to the stage delivering magic, whimsy, and enchantment through memorable songs and a timeless, heart-warming story. Nominated for seven Tony Awards and based on the Academy Award-winning film and the beloved children's novels, the "practically perfect" musical is a can't-miss for the entire family.

The cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins features Emilie Lynn (Mary Poppins), James T. Lane (Bert), Matt Crowle (George Banks), and Alexis J. Roston (Mrs. Banks), with Grier Burke and Nicole Scimeca alternating in the role of "Jane Banks" and Hunter DiMailig and Sebastian Merlo alternating in the role of "Michael Banks." The cast also includes: Joe Capstick, Brian M. Duncan, Annie Jo Ermel, Alejandro Fonseca, Iris Lieberman, Amanda Compton LoPresti, Jenny McPherson, Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Nathan Mittleman, Thomas Ortiz, Harriet Nzinga Plumpp,Marisa Riegle, Sam Shankman, Sawyer Smith, Catherine Smitko, Holly Stauder, Davon Suttles, Martin Ortiz Tapia, and Bret Tuomi.

The creative team includes: Josh Walden (Co-Choreographer), Paul Rubin (Flight Director), Jim Steinmeyer (Illusion Designer), Roberta Duchak(Music Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer), Paul Miller (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Kevan Loney (Projection Designer), Robert Hornbostel (Projection Engineer), Claire Moores (Wig Designer), Cassy Schillo (Props Designer), and Kate DeVore (Dialect Coach). The Production Stage Manager is Larry Baker.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is rated G.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories