BLUE MAN GROUP in Chicago Will Offer Discounted Tickets For Black Friday

Blue Man Group, celebrating more than 25 years in Chicago will celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday by offering up to 50 percent off tickets to select performances. The offer is available now through November 28 at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

The offer applies to select performances now through December 15, 2024.

Blue Man Group has on ongoing run at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL). The Black Friday/Cyber Monday ticket offer is available at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

Blue Man Group will celebrate the holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at the Briar Street Theatre. Bringing louder drummer boys and no so silent nights, the schedule includes four New Year’s Eve performances and provides more opportunities for audiences to make their holiday season extra bright.

Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has reached more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

Blue Man Group Chicago recently debuted stunning new visual media upgrades to its Chicago resident show, including all-new video content, a new show opener exclusive to Chicago and 17 new screens, including a 60-foot scrim spanning the width of the stage.