Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

BLUE MAN GROUP in Chicago Will Offer Discounted Tickets For Black Friday

The offer is available now through November 28.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 4 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press

BLUE MAN GROUP in Chicago Will Offer Discounted Tickets For Black Friday

Blue Man Group, celebrating more than 25 years in Chicago will celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday by offering up to 50 percent off tickets to select performances. The offer is available now through November 28 at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers

The offer applies to select performances now through December 15, 2024. 

Blue Man Group has on ongoing run at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL). The Black Friday/Cyber Monday ticket offer is available at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers

Blue Man Group will celebrate the holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at the Briar Street Theatre. Bringing louder drummer boys and no so silent nights, the schedule includes four New Year’s Eve performances and provides more opportunities for audiences to make their holiday season extra bright. 

Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has reached more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

Blue Man Group Chicago recently debuted stunning new visual media upgrades to its Chicago resident show, including all-new video content, a new show opener exclusive to Chicago and 17 new screens, including a 60-foot scrim spanning the width of the stage. 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
LATE NIGHT CATECHISM Welcomes Erin Olson as Sister Photo
LATE NIGHT CATECHISM Welcomes Erin Olson as 'Sister'

The show features a new actress, Erin Olson, in the role of “Sister.” She will be performing the comedy through the end of the year.

2
Laura Dellis to Celebrate The Holidays With A VERY DELLIS HOLIDAY at Davenports Next Month Photo
Laura Dellis to Celebrate The Holidays With A VERY DELLIS HOLIDAY at Davenports Next Month

Rising star Laura Dellis celebrates the holidays with her one-woman show, A Very Dellis Holiday. Experience her comedic and musical talents as she recounts her favorite holiday memories. Don't miss this festive performance!

3
Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre

Step behind the gates and discover the magic that awaits when Aurora’s Paramount Theatre presents the Professional Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, currently running through January 14, 2024. Check out production photos here!

4
Review: ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL Photo
Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

There are not enough words to describe Paramount Theatre’s current production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is based on the book by Roald Dahl. Director Trent Stork and this cast (over 20) brings the world of imagination to vivid life.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Highway Patrol in Chicago Highway Patrol
Goodman Theatre in the Albert (1/20-2/18)
Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah in Chicago Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah
Chicago Symphony Center (12/21-12/03)
Winter Dance Party in Chicago Winter Dance Party
Raue Center For The Arts (2/03-2/03)
Hip Hop Nutcracker in Chicago Hip Hop Nutcracker
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/12-12/17)
Stomp in Chicago Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna in Chicago Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna
Chicago Symphony Center (11/25-11/25)
Little Red Riding Hood in Chicago Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
The Disturbing Disappearance of St. Nicholas in Chicago The Disturbing Disappearance of St. Nicholas
Raue Center For The Arts (12/01-12/03)
Jefferey Cooke- Jefferey Cooke- "My Christmas Spectacular 2023!"
Venus Cabaret Theater @ Mercury Theater Chicago (12/01-12/01)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Chicago On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You