BE MORE CHILL Announces All-Chicago Cast for Apollo Theater Run

On the heels of its opening in London, the Broadway musical Be More Chill has announced an all-Chicago cast for its the first North American post-Broadway production at the Apollo Theater.

Known for their work on some of Chicago's biggest stages, the cast members of Be More Chill include Jeremiah Alsop (Michael), Alex Goodrich (Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes), Rebecca Hurd (Christine), Teressa LaGamba (Jenna), Michelle Lauto (Chloe), Eben K. Logan (Brooke), Liam Oh (Jeremy), Billy Rude (Jake) and Koray Tarhan (Rich). The role of the Squip will be announced at a later date.

Joe Iconis comments, "I am absurdly proud of the singular, all-Chicago cast we have assembled for our new US production of Be More Chill. I just got off the plane from London (where we were really feeling the Be More Chill love!) and I am energized to jump back into rehearsals and create a new crop of beautiful misfits with this sensational Chicago cast. As an artist who is particularly obsessed with persnickety, actor-driven theater, I've always had a huge crush on the Chicago theater scene. I am humbled and honored that the city has opened its arms to our musical."

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Tony nominee Joe Iconis and book by Joe Tracz. The Chicago production is led by the original creative team of Director Stephen Brackett and Choreographer Chase Brock. Be More Chill starts performances April 17, 2020, at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. The press openings are scheduled for April 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the limited 18-week run of Be More Chill, priced $35-$125, are on sale at the Apollo Theater box office (2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago), by phone at (773) 935-6100, and online through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl...and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager desperately trying to fit in. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip" - a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. The only catch: the supercomputer wants to take over the world! Is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

The Tony Award-nominated score by Joe Iconis bursts with addictively catchy songs including "More than Survive," "Be More Chill," and the hugely popular "Michael in the Bathroom." The 2019 Broadway Cast Recording released by Ghostlight Records debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have accumulatively garnered over 350 million streams, with the breakout track "Michael In The Bathroom" amassing over 31 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind only Hamilton.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned by and premiered at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. The overwhelming response to the original cast recording led to an off-Broadway production in 2018, followed by a Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre. Its runaway success continues with its recently extended London premiere at The Other Palace and a film adaptation which is currently underway.

The creative team includes Charlie Rosen (orchestrations), Beowulf Boritt (set design), Bobby Frederick Tilley II (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Ryan Rumery (sound design), Alex Basco Koch (projection design) and Emily Marshall (vocal arrangements). The production manager is SenovvA and Chicago casting is by Lynn Baber.

The Chicago production of Be More Chill is produced by Jerry Goehring, co-produced by Marleen and Gary Cohen, Harold F. Mills, Connor Tinglum/Andrew Hendrick, Jeffrey Neuman, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, Two River Theater and general managed by Lisa Dozier King/LDK Productions.

