BAKED! THE MUSICAL Virtual Workshop Announced

The virtual workshop will take place on September 19.

"Baked! The Musical", a new musical written by Jordan Liu and Deepak Kumar, is having a virtual workshop on September 19th, 2020.

The show premiered at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, where it sold out every performance and won awards for best lead performer, best supporting performer, best ensemble, and best lyrics. The show will feature the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival cast: Janelle Villas as Jane Huang, Devon Hayakawa as Kasey Young, Yuchi Chiu as Z O'Ryan, Anna Brockman as Mrs. Feldman, Ryan Tang as Mingli Huang, Vicky Snyder as Yunzhou Huang, and Joselle Reyes, Adit Marciano, and Murtaza Kapasi as ensemble.

Baked! The Musical tells the story of habitual overachiever Jane Huang, who, when she doesn't receive the scholarship that would send her to her dream school, joins forces with her best friend and the class degenerate to build the greatest drug empire ever run by high schoolers. Kept in the dark are Jane's parents, whose inability to cope with their daughter leaving for college while maintaining a profit at their struggling Chinese bakery drives them to pry and potentially unravel Jane's web of lies. The show is a reflection on failure, self worth, and the question of what we owe the people we love. It features an all Asian cast, and the themes are born out of the writers' own experiences growing up as the children of immigrants in the US.

The show is free to attend but will be accepting donations. All proceeds will go to GiveWell, a charity focused on increasing the impact of each dollar spent.

To attend the show, sign up with your email at this link: https://tinyurl.com/bakedvirtual. For additional information, go to https://bakedthemusical.com.

