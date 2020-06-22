Auditorium Theatre to Present #AudTalkith With Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater's Jorge Pérez

Jorge Pérez, Executive Director and Associate Artistic Director of Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, joins Auditorium Theatre for a conversation about the history of this revered Chicago dance company, memorable performances at the Auditorium Theatre, and how they've been keeping busy over the past few months!

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. Through #AudTalk and the performance series At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts)

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 24 @ 6PM

KEEPING UP WITH THE AUDITORIUM THIS SUMMER: The Auditorium Theatre will continue to produce new episodes of #AudTalk and its performance series At Home With the Auditorium intermittently throughout the summer. To stay up to date on new episodes and performances, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org or follow the Auditorium Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You