AstonRep Theatre Presents EQUUS

AstonRep Theatre Company launches its 2019-20 season with Peter Shaffer'spsychological thriller EQUUS, directed by Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, playing September 27 - October 27, 2019 at AstonRep's new home, The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 22 at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129. The press opening is Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 pm.

Inspired by a true story, EQUUS sets out to explore the complex relationships between devotion and myth. When teenager Alan Strang's pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy's violent act. As Dysart delves into Alan's world of twisted spirituality, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.

Comments Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen*, "Peter Shaffer's gripping psychological thriller is a timeless classic and a cornerstone of modern drama. It's the perfect play for AstonRep and we're incredibly excited to bring this show to life at our new home at the Edge Theater."

The production team to date includes Jeremiah Barr* (scenic and puppetry design) and Samantha Barr* (lighting design).

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.





