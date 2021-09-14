AstonRep Theatre Company Announces 2021-22 Season

AstonRep Theatre Company will welcome back live audiences this fall, kicking off with a revival of Yasmina Reza's frenetic dark comedy God of Carnage, translated by Christopher Hampton and co-directed by directed by Derek Bertelsen* and Robert Tobin*. The cast includes Maggie Antonijevic, Mike Newquist Erin O'Brien* and Mark Tacderas. As part of the company's ongoing Salon Series, artists from this year's production will join those who worked on AstonRep's 2012 production of God of Carnage for a discussion about the show to be streamed for free during the run.

The season continues this winter with AstonRep's 13th Annual Writer's Series, featuring free readings of new works by emerging writers. This year's two-day festival will take place virtually via Zoom.

AstonRep's 2021-22 season concludes next spring with the Chicago premiere of Sarah Treem's courageous drama When We Were Young and Unafraid, directed by Sara Pavlak McGuire. The company's original production was in rehearsals in spring 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

God of Carnage and When We Were Young and Unafraid will be staged on The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago. Tickets for all productions will go on sale at a later date. For additional information, visit www.astonrep.com.