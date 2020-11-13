Art on the MART Shows Projection Inspired By The Joffrey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

The 30-minute program of projections will be shown nightly at 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.

The 30-minute program of projections will be shown nightly at 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed for free from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street. In accordance with Chicago's Phase Four pandemic guidelines, no more than 100 people can be on the Riverwalk jetty and all must comply with social distancing regulations. All visitors must wear face coverings.

This projection inspired by Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker allows visitors to experience scenes from the holiday classic as they listen to Tchaikovsky's famous score. The Joffrey's rendition is set during the 1893 World's Fair and follows Marie, a young girl who receives a magical nutcracker for Christmas and is transported to a magnificent world beyond her wildest dreams. Representing the innovation, ingenuity and hope of Chicago, the production features the work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

Learn more at https://artonthemart.com/fall-2020/.

