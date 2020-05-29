Art On TheMART Presents Panel Discussion June 3

Art on theMART and 150 Media Stream, two large scale, time-based media, public art platforms in Chicago, have announced that they will co-host an online panel discussion, "What is Next for Public Art: Time-Based Media Artists in Conversation," on Wednesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT. Individuals wishing to view the panel discussion may sign in to the event at https://bit.ly/AOTM150MS_Panel or can observe it on Art on theMART's Facebook page.

As the very notion of what constitutes "public" is shifting, especially given physical distancing, the organizations invite the public to join an online panel discussion about the issues facing artists and engagement in the public sphere now and in the future. The panel will include curators and past project artists from both platforms to explore the broad challenges, responsibilities and opportunities and also those that are specific to technology-based public platforms and time-based media artists.

Moderated by Cynthia Noble, Executive Director of Art on theMART, and Yuge Zhou, Video Artist and Curator of 150 Media Stream, the panel discussion will feature:

• Robyn Farrell, Assistant Curator in the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago

• Diana Thater, Los Angeles-based artist, curator, writer, and educator, who created "True Life Adventures" for Art on theMART's debut program in 2018

• Charles Atlas, pioneering filmmaker and video artist, perhaps best known for his longstanding partnership with choreographer Merce Cunningham, and the creator of "Geometry of Thought" for Art on theMART in Sept. 2019

• Jan Tichy, a Czechoslovakian-born Chicago-based artist and educator, who was commissioned by the Terra Foundation for American Art to create "Artes in Horto - Seven Gardens for Chicago" for Art on theMART

• Penelope Umbrico is an artist affiliated with 150 Media Stream whose multi-disciplinary installations utilize web content and the physical materials of technology to explore objects and images within globalized economies

• Nicolas Sassoon, a Canada-based artist associated with 150 Media Stream whose work has been concerned with the tensions between the pixel and the screen, reflecting on their entanglement and materiality

Each of the artist's practice in the field of time-based art, using the passage of time and technology as the essential element. During the discussion, each will discuss their practice, inspirations and vision for public art in the future, especially as it may or may not be impacted in the short term by the new reality brought about by the current pandemic.

