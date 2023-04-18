Art 4 to Host Annual Masquerade Fundraiser in May

Art 4 will present their annual gala-style fundraiser; a one-night-only Masquerade at Ironworks Event Center (414 N Hill St. Mishawaka, IN 46544) on May 24, 2023, from 6:30-9:30 pm. Guests will experience passed hors d'oeuvres, three hours of open bar, and hear local Art 4 artists sing contemporary Broadway hits at a new event space looking over the St. Joseph River. The evening will include a silent auction, wine pull, and plenty of opportunities to mix and mingle. Don't miss out on an evening of eating, giving, and community. Remember to bring your finest and fanciest mask to this semi-formal event. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online at Click Here.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ironworks Event Center for our 5th annual Masquerade. You will experience one of the best views of the St. Joe River with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio that can't be beaten. We have ten top-notch performers lined up, who are worth the price of admission on their own, and the entire evening will be filled with nonstop food and drink. It's really a deal like no other." - MARK ALBIN, Artistic Director

"This year Art 4 is bringing two premiere shows to South Bend. First, the 8-time Tony Award-winning musical, Spring Awakening, and then the high-energy family story, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. We could not produce these powerful, contemporary arts experiences without the generous support of local businesses and patrons - and tonight is the night to help ensure Art 4 will continue to bring engaging and relevant musical theatre to our city. If you haven't bought your ticket yet, please consider joining us and help foster local professional art in our community." - AARON ALBIN, Executive Director

About Art 4:

Art 4 is a professional musical theatre production company integrating four different art mediums - performing, visual, literary, and culinary - to cultivate unique art experiences that engage our community. We believe art should be accessible to all people and all artists should be compensated for their contributions. Art 4 is committed to partnering with local artists and businesses to build a stronger and more economically prosperous future for all.

Art 4 actively shapes South Bend's cultural landscape by cultivating innovative artistic experiences and paving pathways to professionalism for emerging artists. We challenge our audience to immerse themselves in contemporary works enriched with universal themes reflective of the human condition. We ignite the soul through expressive storytelling and create authentic conversation as we navigate, together, through our complex world.