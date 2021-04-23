Andy Swindler to Join Upcoming Episode of BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Collaboraction's next live web episode of Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy - Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. CT - will welcome special guest Andy Swindler of OWMCL (Organizing White Men for Collective Liberation), a national network mobilizing white men to learn, grow and take action against white supremacy and patriarchy.

Swindler will join Collaboraction's Artistic Director, Anthony Moseley and Executive Director, Dr. Marcus Robinson, to share his experiences in restorative justice, working with OWMCL and The Chicago Mutual Aid Solidarity Network, and as Co-Founder and Chief Empathy Officer of FeelReal.

Together, they'll lead a live, interactive discussion around the theme "Taking Action and Building Community" with anyone looking to understand White Privilege, unlearn White Supremacy and support each other in being actively anti-racist moving forward.

Joining Becoming is free, but registration is required to receive the private Zoom invitation. Everyone is welcome. Becoming is ideal for ages 16+, or with guardian supervision for youth under age 16. Register at collaboraction.org.

Collaboraction is an ethno-diverse social justice organization that uses theater, digital media and performance to incite social change in Chicago and the nation around today's most critical issues. It presents Becoming, featured earlier this year on CBS Evening News, on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. CT. The program is live and not recorded to assure a safe space for open dialogue around White Supremacy.

Upcoming Becoming show topics include:

June 1

Juneteenth and George Floyd: One year later. What Have We Learned?

July 6

The American Dream: A discussion around the National Anthem

August 3

The Role of Technology in Human Development and Dismantling Oppression

September 7

Arab Americans and Whiteness with Jamil Khoury of Silk Road Rising

October 5

We are Each Other's Harvest: The Poetry & Message of Gwendolyn Brooks

November 2

The Thanksgiving Myth and the Ongoing Genocide of our First Nations

December 7

Holiday Dinner Peace Strategies (or How to Help Uncle Don See the Light)