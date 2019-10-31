American Blues Theater To Premiere ROAN @ THE GATES

American Blues Theater continues its 2019-2020 Season with the Chicago Premiere of Roan @ The Gates, written by Christina Gorman* and directed by Lexi Saunders. Roan @ The Gates runs January 31, 2020 - February 29, 2020 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. The official press opening is February 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Nat is an outspoken civil rights attorney; Roan, the quiet one, is an NSA analyst who isn't even allowed to tell her wife the location of her next business trip. A long-time couple confronts questions about their marriage they never thought to ask as their personal relationship collides with national security.

Roan @ The Gates replaces the previously announced Women's Work, which has been postponed for a future season.

The creative team includes Sarah E. Ross* (scenic), Jared Gooding* (lighting), Lily Grace Walls* (costumes), Eric Backus* (sound). The production and stage manager is Shandee Vaughan.*

*Denotes Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates of American Blues Theater

Roan @ The Gates is recommended for audiences ages 12+.

Location: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago

Ticket prices: $19 - $39

Box Office: Buy online at AmericanBluesTheater.com or by calling 773.654.3103.

All main stage performances take place at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. The Blue Card - the most affordable ticketing offer for the 2019-2020 season is available now at AmericanBluesTheater.com or by calling 773.654.3103.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You