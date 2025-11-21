American Blues Theater Hosts IT'S A WONDERFUL PARTY! Holiday Benefit

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Blues Theater invites the community to kick off the season at It's a Wonderful Party!, the company's annual holiday benefit supporting artists' wages during its milestone 40th Anniversary Season. The celebration will take place Sunday, December 7 from 1:00-3:30 PM at the theater's home at 5627 N Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds directly support American Blues artists.

Inspired by the company's beloved holiday production, It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, the party offers an afternoon of festive entertainment. Guests will enjoy live music from the cast, readings from Bedford Falls favorites, and holiday trivia with prizes perfect for any office White Elephant exchange. Seasonal bites, specialty drinks for all ages, and a festive (or delightfully ugly) sweater dress code round out the celebration. From 1:00-2:00 PM, guests can mingle with American Blues artists over food and drinks; from 2:00-3:30 PM, the cast of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! presents a spirited variety show filled with music, prizes, and holiday cheer.

The benefit coincides with American Blues Theater's 24th annual production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, running November 21 - December 28, 2025. Performed as a 1940s-style live radio play with original music and classic holiday carols, the show has become a cherished Chicago tradition and is the city's second longest-running holiday play. Directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, with music direction by ensemble member Michael Mahler, this year's production once again features an acclaimed ensemble of American Blues artists.