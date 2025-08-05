American Blues Theater Hosts 2025 Blue Ink Playwriting Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, has announced the lineup for the 2025 Blue Ink Playwriting Festival, taking place Saturday, August 9 at American Blues Theater. The festival features 2025 Blue Ink Award-winning play You Should Be So Lucky by Alyssa Haddad-Chin, as well as She Wore Those Shoes by Erlina Ortiz and Hurt People by LaDarrion Williams. Festival passes are $30, which include all three readings and a reception. Individual tickets are $12 per play. Doors open at 10am, and a ticketed reception will be held at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or by phone at (773) 654-3103. All performances take place in the Studio Theater at American Blues, located at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since we launched the Blue Ink Award. What started in 2010 as a simple way to champion new voices has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined,” comments Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside. “This year’s festival features three incredible plays by Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Erlina Ortiz, and LaDarrion Williams—stories that tackle everything from family and gentrification to capitalism, sexual assault in the military, Black masculinity, and sexuality. Every year we’re blown away by the talent and passion of the playwrights who submit, and it’s so rewarding to see our homegrown idea turn into a national platform that playwrights truly value and respect.”

Each year American Blues Theater accepts worldwide submissions of original, unpublished full-length plays. The winning play will be selected by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside and the theater’s Ensemble. Nearly $20,000 in cash prizes and development were distributed to playwrights in 2025. Cash prizes are awarded to finalists and semi-finalists too. There are no submission fees to enter.

Submissions for the 2026 Blue Ink Award are open as of August 1, 2025. All submissions must be received by American Blues Theater by August 31, 202 at 11:59pm. Playwrights may only submit one (1) manuscript each year for consideration. To submit a script, visit https://americanbluestheater.com/single-tickets/new-play-development/.