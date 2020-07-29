Amdur Productions Announces 2020 Lineup of Socially Distanced Art Walks in the Midwest

Featuring some of the top artists from around the country to offer an artistic, mindful experience to Midwest communities this summer, Amdur Productions announced nine live outdoor art walks beginning in August running through October and the addition of one virtual fest to the lineup. With exhibits spanning a variety of mediums including painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, fashion wearables and more, Amdur Productions will host events in Glenview, Lincolnshire, Evanston, Highland Park, Milwaukee, Barrington, Wheaton and Glencoe. In an effort to reunite independent artists with local communities, rigorous safety protocols will be enforced at each event to ensure proper social distancing and an artful, socially distanced experience for both artists and attendees alike. Situated to streamline pedestrian flow, the layout of each event will follow a unidirectional path with ample signage and social distancing markings. Crowd size will be managed at each event and Amdur Productions has limited the amount of juried artists on site to assist in this effort.



Throughout each art walk, attendees will find advanced sanitation and security measures including ample sanitizing stations, singular entry and exit points, booths set at 10 feet apart, open lid garbage cans and removal of tables and chairs to eliminate touch points, markers and signage for flow of traffic and lines, widened aisles, staffed and regularly sanitized restrooms and team members to assist with social distancing enforcement.



-Amdur Productions has placed into effect a multitude of rules, regulations and protocols for attendees to abide by including the following:

-All attendees must register via Eventbrite for a one-hour time slot and contactless check-in with display of registration will be required for entry.

-Masks will be required for all in attendance (with the exception of children under the age of two).

-All sales will be required to be cashless and payment will be conducted without contact.

-Attendees will not be permitted to touch or try on merchandise while shopping.

-One person, family or friend group will be allowed in each booth at a time.

-Congregating is strongly discouraged.



Each respective weekend, the art walks will be held from Saturday through Sunday, open beginning at 10 a.m. daily. High-risk individuals or those with special circumstances will be able to enjoy the event from the hours of 9 a.m - 10 a.m. daily, before opening to the public.



The complete lineup of 2020 art walks includes:



August



August 1-2, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art Walk at the Glen

The 17th annual event will take place at the Glen Town Center, 2030 Tower Drive, and will feature the works of 25 diverse artists. Time slots are required, and entry to this event is free. To register, please visit www.artattheglen.com.



August 15-16, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lincolnshire Art Walk

The 23rd annual event held at the Village Green, 100 Village Green, will feature 25 talented artists and time slots are required. Entry to this event is free. To register, please visit www.lincolnshireartfestival.com.



August 22-23, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Evanston Art Walk

The 7th Annual Evanston Art Walk will be held in Downtown Evanston, 800 Church St., and will welcome 25 artists to showcase their work. Entry to the Evanston Art Walk is free, however time slot registration is required. To register, please visit www.evanstonartfestival.com.



August 29-30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Port Clinton Art Walk

The iconic Amdur Productions event will be held for its 37th year at 1700 St. Johns Avenue and will showcase the work of 50 talented artists. This art walk will also be held virtually for those unable to attend, and will feature additional artists not exhibiting in person. Admission is free and a time slot registration is required. Parking is also complimentary in the East Metra Lot on St. Johns. To register, please visit the www.portclintonartwalk.com. To attend virtually, please visit www.portclintonartfestival.com.



September



September 12-13 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.: Barrington Art Walk

The 11th annual event will take place at the public parking lot of Cook and Station streets and will feature the works of 60 artists in total. Entry is free and registration is required. To register, please visit www.barringtonartfestival.com.



October



October 3-4, Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: BAYSHORE Art and Artisan Fair

Held in scenic Glendale, Wisconsin at 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., this inaugural art walk will debut offering the community access to jury-selected artists. Entry is free and registration is required. To register, please visit www.bayshoreartfair.com.



October 10-11, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Wheaton Art Walk

Held for the very first time at Hale St. and Wesley St., this inaugural event will feature 50 talented artists. Entry is free and registration is required. To register, please visit www.wheatonartwalk.com.



October 17-18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Glencoe Art Walk

Held in beautiful downtown Glencoe at 700 Vernon Avenue, the 12th annual event will showcase an interesting collection of diverse artists. Entry is free and registration is required. To register, please visit www.glencoefestivalofart.com.



For those that may not be able to attend in person, Amdur Productions also offers patrons an online art marketplace to explore called Artzipper.com. The site features the unique, handcrafted works of independent artists, many of whom exhibit at Amdur Productions' events throughout the calendar year. This site is shoppable 24/7 and features expertly-curated works spanning a variety of mediums.



Amdur Productions may limit the number of attendees allowed entry at any time in compliance with protocol of individual municipalities. This schedule is subject to change and the most updated schedule can be found online at www.amdurproductions.com. Pets are not allowed at any event and children in attendance must be accompanied by an adult. Amdur Productions kindly requests that attendees refrain from participation in any event should they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or if they believe they may have been exposed to anyone that has tested positive for the virus within the past 14 days.

